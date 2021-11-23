Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chewy and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chewy and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.91%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 3.86 -$92.49 million $0.02 3,302.00 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Summary

Chewy beats a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

