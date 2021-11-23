Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $163,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

