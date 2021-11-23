Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $163,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
