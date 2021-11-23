Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) by 92.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pyxis Tankers were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.51. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

