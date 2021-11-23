Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Salem Media Group worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of SALM opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,100 shares of company stock worth $486,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.