Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,768 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Titan Medical worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 58.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 115.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.98. Titan Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

