Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CFO Michele Allen Sells 28,089 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WH stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

