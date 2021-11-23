Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 13,275 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $243,163.31.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46.
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $873,153.18.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
