Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 13,275 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $243,163.31.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

