Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 71,115 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $802.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

