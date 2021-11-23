ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 43,838 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00.

ONTF stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $746.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

