Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

