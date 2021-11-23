Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 438,902 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 438,902 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Puma Biotechnology worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBYI. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.