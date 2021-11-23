Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 65,476 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BTRS worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BTRS by 5.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BTRS by 21.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,000,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 348,668 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider Joe Eng bought 47,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last 90 days.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

