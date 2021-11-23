Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,364 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,364 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gentherm by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

