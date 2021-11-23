Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,915 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.