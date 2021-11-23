Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

