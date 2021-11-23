Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 107,973 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Jack Creek Investment worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 2,259.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 766,097 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

JCIC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

