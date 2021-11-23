Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.