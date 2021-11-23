Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

