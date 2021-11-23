Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Jerash Holdings (US) news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US) Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

