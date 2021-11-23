LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

