LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,804,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SV opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

