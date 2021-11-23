Zacks Investment Research Lowers Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Field Trip Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.