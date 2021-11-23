OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 40.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 292,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

