Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 44,141 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Synalloy worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

