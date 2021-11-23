LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,818 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 258,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of SENS opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,745 shares of company stock worth $1,202,807 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

