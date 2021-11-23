LPL Financial LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 256.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 176,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 35.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 168.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NewAge by 515.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. NewAge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

