Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

