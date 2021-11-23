Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,737 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Select Energy Services worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,213 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $623.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

