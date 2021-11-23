Northern Trust Corp Has $3.50 Million Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $763.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.30%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.