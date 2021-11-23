Northern Trust Corp Purchases 22,437 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Primis Financial worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,412,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $382.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,561 shares of company stock worth $182,604. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

