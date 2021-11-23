Northern Trust Corp Buys 31,383 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $361.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.