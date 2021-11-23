Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 219,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,640,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,807,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vine Energy by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vine Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 540,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 97,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

NYSE:VEI opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vine Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.