Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

