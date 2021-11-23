Northern Trust Corp Buys 22,952 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65.

