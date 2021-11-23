Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $684,000 Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $790.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.09.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

