Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $299.93 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from $281.78 to $299.93 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $339.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

