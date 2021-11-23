Guggenheim Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $120.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 138.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 108,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

