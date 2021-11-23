Guggenheim Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $120.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.40.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 138.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 108,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
