Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CASA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

CASA opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $431.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

