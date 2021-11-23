Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.78.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.80 and a 200-day moving average of $319.05. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $238.20 and a one year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

