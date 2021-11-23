Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) versus Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cogent Biosciences and Lumos Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lumos Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 164.49%. Lumos Pharma has a consensus price target of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 257.32%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Lumos Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 46.59 -$74.81 million ($7.31) -1.26 Lumos Pharma $170,000.00 396.22 -$5.66 million ($3.29) -2.45

Lumos Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Lumos Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -131.35% -69.75% Lumos Pharma N/A -25.86% -23.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Cogent Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

