Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 979,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STIM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

STIM stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

