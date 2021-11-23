Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Decreases By 15.4%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $762.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 131.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 138,074 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 85.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

