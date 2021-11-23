Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $538.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.75 million to $546.10 million. Primo Water reported sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Primo Water stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 652,976 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,771. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primo Water by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $13,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Primo Water by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

