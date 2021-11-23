Short Interest in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rises By 16.7%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

