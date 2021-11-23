Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of USA Truck worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 123.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 19.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.06.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.