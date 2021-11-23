Karine Macindoe Sells 6,800 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$23.66 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$24.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.80.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on D.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.66.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.