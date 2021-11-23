The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Major Shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G Sells 30,596,465 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
