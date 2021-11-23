The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Major Shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G Sells 30,596,465 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

