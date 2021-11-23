Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 100,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $13,025,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $12,456,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total transaction of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

