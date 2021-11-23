Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 488,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.32% of Recro Pharma worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $6,383,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,894,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,069,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 245,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 212,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

REPH stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

