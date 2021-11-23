Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

CBAN opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

